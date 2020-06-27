South Africa

Tembisa police station closed temporarily after officer tests positive for Covid-19

By SowetanLIVE - 27 June 2020 - 12:38
The Tembisa police station has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
The Tembisa police station has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The police station in Tembisa north of Kempton Park on the East Rand has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

A post on the SAPS website said that decontamination would be done soon.

No indication was given as to how long the station would be closed.

The message stated that more information could be obtained by contacting the station standby duty officer on 082 413 4994.

Limpopo police station closed after cop tests positive for Covid-19

The Motetema police station outside Groblersdal in Limpopo was closed on Tuesday for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.
News
3 days ago

Justice for child rape victim sheds light on ukuthwala

Nine years ago, in a small Eastern Cape village, a 14-year-old girl was put into a taxi by her cruel aunt Zukiswa Bangi to be sold into a life of ...
News
2 days ago

‘I’m running late‚’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant

“I’m running late for supper preparations‚” reads the last message from David Weru to his parents after promising them a delicious cooked meal.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X