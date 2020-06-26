South Africa

Pietermaritzburg court closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

By Lwandile Bhengu - 26 June 2020 - 16:50
The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

According to an e-mail sent to staff by the chief magistrate Mpho Moneymore, the court precinct would be closed from Friday until Tuesday after a court clerk and district court prosecutor tested positive.

“After the tracking and tracing of contacts both courthouses are seriously impacted and affected.

“Each and every section is requested to arrange with their staff members and other stakeholders regarding their operations in their various sections during this period,” the e-mail stated.

The disinfection of both offices began on Friday.

