South Africa

Another big jump as Covid-19 cases in SA climb to 124,590

By SowetanLIVE - 27 June 2020 - 08:33
SA has a confirmed an additional 6,282 cases and 48 deaths by Friday night.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

For the second day in a row, SA has recorded a jump of more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19.

On Friday, the health ministry announced that there were 6,282 new cases of the illness, taking the national total to 124,590.

Of the total cases, 70,540 were women and 53,123 men — with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) classifying 927 cases as “unknown”.

The majority of the cases remain in the Western Cape (57,941), followed by Gauteng (31,344), and the Eastern Cape (21,938).

There were also an extra 48 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 2,340. Of the newly reported deaths, 40 were from the Western Cape and eight from the Eastern Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal, the North West province and the Free State passed their own milestones on Friday, reaching more than 7,000, 3,000 cases and 1,000 cases respectively. KZN has 7,090 cases, the North West has 3,218 cases and the Free State 1,069 cases.

Mpumalanga has recorded 855 cases to date, Limpopo 798 cases and the Northern Cape 337 cases.

The ministry said that there were 64,111 recorded recoveries.

The figures were based on 1,493,104 tests, of which 33,092 were done in the past 24-hour period

