'We have to be at the forefront of the battle,' says Mmusi Maimane on protecting women and tackling GBV

Mmusi Maimane has shared the difficulty of living in fear on behalf of his daughter and women across the country who are vulnerable to gender-based violence. He was speaking to TV host Olwethu Leshabane via Instagram Live on Monday night.

Reflecting on his childhood, the One SA leader said he grew up on Johannesburg's West Rand, under which Dobsonville and Durban Deep in Roodepoort fall. This is where three cases of gender-based violence were reported in one week, including that of Tshegofatso Pule and Sanelisiwe Mfaba.

Maimane says as a man, his role is to work with his peers in fighting for and preserving the dignity of women while they are still young.

“This afternoon I sat with an activist who described to me the heinous crimes that men do and I thought to myself, we need to fight better, be at the forefront of the battle and we need to say ‘not in my name’. I can only speak to other men and say this is an evil that cannot be continued.