SA needs more social workers to address scourge of GBV: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa would like South African men to get some sort of counselling as one way of addressing the brutal violence against women in SA.

Ramaphosa was speaking at an online dialogue on gender-based violence (GBV), organised by the ANC and its alliance partners on Monday night.

While he called on South African men to take the lead in the fight against violence on women and children, Ramaphosa said men themselves may need professional socio-analytical experts to help them considering the violent environment they live in and the violence of SA's past.

“Another aspect is that our society is largely traumatised by all the terrible things that we inherited from apartheid,” he said.

“Apart from poverty, inequality and unemployment, there is just also the violent environment that our people live in. That's why we've been saying we want socio-analysis people - your social workers, your supportive, other socio-analytical skilled people, or experts - to be in place.