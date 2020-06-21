Fake ‘pastor’ lures women through Facebook and rapes them

A 30-year-old rape suspect masquerading as a pastor, who allegedly lured his victims through social media, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man befriended his first victim, a 27-year-old woman, through Facebook and they later started communicating on Whatsapp.

The victim agreed to meet the suspect on May 30 at a grocery store in Klerksdorp.

“The suspect who pretended to be a pastor, met with the victim as agreed and ultimately took her to an open field behind the Technical High School.

“The victim was eventually threatened with a knife, raped and robbed of her personal belongings,” Myburg said.