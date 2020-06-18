MPs angry at Ramaphosa's suggestion that parliament is holding up GBV laws

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise will write to the presidency in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments on gender-based violence, to urge him to ensure cabinet ministers bring legislative amendments to parliament speedily.

This was the outcome of a discussion of the National Assembly's programming committee on Thursday at which MPs took exception to Ramaphosa making a call to parliament not to drag its feet on laws regarding gender-based violence.

“It simply means we must crack the whip if we are being beaten for bills we have not yet received. We are going to follow the trail and we are going to go and beat up somebody who is holding up the bills so that the air is cleared,” said Modise.

“I will go a step further and follow up with the ministers who were supposed to have submitted the bills and ask them why,” she said.

Modise said MPs need to “bare our claws” a little.