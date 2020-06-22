A suspect and a call for help: Inside the murders of Altecia & Raynecia Kortje

The murders of 27-year old Cape Town mother Altecia Kor1tje and her seven-year-old daughter Raynecia are just one of the many recent incidents that continue to shake South Africans and reignite calls for authorities to act against gender-based violence (GBV).

This is what we know about the case:

Suspect

Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Smith was arrested and appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court last week on charges of murder.

Manner of death

The two bodies were discovered by police at a house in Commerce Street in Belhar, Cape Town. Altecia had suffered multiple stab wounds and her daughter was found lying on a bathroom floor.

Protection order

TimesLIVE reported Kortje that had allegedly sought a protection order from the Bellville magistrate’s court one week before her death because she feared for her life. She was apparently turned away.