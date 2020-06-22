Mpumalanga police officers embroiled in bloody weekend of domestic violence

In the Breyton incident, a 45-year-old police sergeant allegedly shot and killed his 35-year-old wife and wounded her two brothers, said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

The officer then allegedly turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

“The officer, who was stationed at Hendrina SAPS, reportedly got into a heated argument with his wife on Saturday, prompting her to move out. She then asked her brothers to accompany her to fetch her belongings [on Sunday]. However, upon arriving at the house, a scuffle broke out,” Hlathi said.

“The member then allegedly drew his firearm, shot and injured her brothers and then took his wife into the house. He fatally shot her and then turned the gun on himself,” Hlathi said.

Paramedics declared the couple dead at the scene. The brothers were transported to hospital.