The list of GBV victims cannot grow any longer: Lamola

South Africa’s criminal justice system must be reorientated to allow victims of crime to see themselves at the centre, women to have faith in it and for justice to be tangible to victims.

These were sentiments expressed by justice & constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday during the fifth annual Tsietsi Mashinini lecture.

Mashinini was one of the primary student leaders of the Soweto uprising in June 1976. He died in Guinea in 1990.

Lamola said it could not be correct that 26 years into democracy, people remained victims of the same things that Mashinini and his generation fought against. He slammed the growing number of incidents of violence against women and children and called for them to end.

"The list cannot grow any longer. Our commitment as men to the performance of our masculinity will render us becoming oppressors. Our commitment towards violence will only lead to more bloodshed,” he said.