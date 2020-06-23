Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder'

Two men who were shot dead on Monday in a drive-by shooting on the R102 bridge near Duffs Road, north of Durban, were allegedly wanted for murder and attempted murder.

Pictures and videos of the gruesome scene were circulated on social media, showing the lifeless body of the driver and his passenger, whose identities are known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police responded to the incident about 4pm.

"On their arrival they were shown the bodies of two men lying inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. The third victim was grazed by a bullet on the head and was taken to hospital."