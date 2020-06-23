Taxi driver killed, teachers critically wounded in roadside 'ambush'
A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was shot dead and three teachers left critically injured after their vehicle came under heavy fire near Wartburg, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.
The provincial education department said the taxi had been ferrying staff of Masijabule High School when it was shot at.
Other passengers reportedly escaped unscathed but were in a state of shock.
Staff bus of Masijabule High teachers has been shot at. 3 teachers critically injured. 7 others are in severe state of shock. Driver has unfortunately died. This happened at Bruyns Hill, Wartburg, KZN, this morning. MEC @MshenguKwazi on his way to the scene @DBE_KZN @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/elgu6WM0Sf— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) June 23, 2020
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu was en route to the scene.
“We are very shocked by this incident of the shooting of our educators in this brutal manner. Our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and we wish those injured educators a speedy recovery. We are going to send our psychologist to the school for counselling of both learners and educators,” said Mshengu.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “Wartburg SAPS are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder. It is alleged ... a taxi transporting schoolteachers was shot at ... by unknown suspects.
“Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained gunshot wound[s] in the upper body.”
This is a developing story.
