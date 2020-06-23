South Africa

Taxi driver killed, teachers critically wounded in roadside 'ambush'

By Orrin Singh - 23 June 2020 - 10:25
The vehicle came under heavy gunfire, leaving the driver dead and some passengers critically injured. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zimmytws

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was shot dead and three teachers left critically injured after their vehicle came under heavy fire near Wartburg, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

The provincial education department said the taxi had been ferrying staff of Masijabule High School when it was shot at.

Other passengers reportedly escaped unscathed but were in a state of shock.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu was en route to the scene.

“We are very shocked by this incident of the shooting of our educators in this brutal manner. Our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and we wish those injured educators a speedy recovery. We are going to send our psychologist to the school for counselling of both learners and educators,” said Mshengu.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “Wartburg SAPS are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder. It is alleged ... a taxi transporting schoolteachers was shot at ... by unknown suspects.

“Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained gunshot wound[s] in the upper body.”

This is a developing story.

