Durban house in which seven men were executed is a suspected 'drug den'

Police suspect that the dilapidated house in eMsahweni, in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, where seven men were gunned down on Wednesday was used as a drug house.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-gen Khombinkosi Jula visited the house on Thursday and told journalists the police had discovered Ecstasy and whoonga inside.

“The seven deceased were shot execution-style. We found 25 ecstasy tablets and 25 whoonga straws under their bodies. This gives us the indication that this house was used as a house where they could come and smoke or be involved in criminal activities,” said Jula.