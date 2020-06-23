Elderly and patients with chronic illnesses to get medicines delivered at home in Mpumalanga.

In an aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus among people who have underlying illnesses, Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has launched a “clinic-based approach” which will see people over the age of 60 and those with chronic medical conditions not going out to collect their medications.

Launching the compaign at Mkhondo local municipality's Iswepe clinic in Piet Retief on Monday, Manzini said clinic committees, ward committees, traditional leaders and councillors need to alert residents and work with the health workers in identifying community members and help them to stay in their house while their medications are being delivered.

Manzini said the database of patients collecting their medications at clinics will be used to know their locations.

“We are here to launch the clinic-based approach, it means that over and above the ward-based approach we want to take it down to the clinic level because we have seen that the clinics have all the databases about the patients that have other different co-morbidities that we want to focus on in terms of prevention of infections of the coronavirus.

"That will also give us an opportunity to deal with the saying that we are ignoring the other illnesses because we are focused on coronavirus," Manzini said.

"We ... want to make sure that our people who have other co-morbidities are always taking their medications.”