AK-47s, shotguns, live ammunition confiscated in KZN police operations

Three men were arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms after the discovery of three rifles and two pistols at their premises in Doringkop, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

The trio were apprehended during a multidisciplinary operation, according to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

“Pistols were found at the premises. Police also seized 28 rounds of ammunition from the premises. Three suspects aged between 21 and 46 were placed under arrest for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” she said.