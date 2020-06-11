Quick minute with Natasha Thahane

This June, we celebrate all things youth in our latest edition of S Mag.

Despite Youth Month having been born from racial injustices, this edition is meant to be celebratory.

A celebration of the present and what's to come - a collection of some of the brightest minds in our community.

That is why our main cover star is Natasha Thahane, who speaks to us about her immense success so far this year, what she holds dear and future plans.

Here is more of what makes the celebrated actress tick.

What does the world need more of?

Peace.

Are you a text or voice notes kind of girl?

Text

Name a song you're embarrassed to have in your playlist?

Embarrassed ... Baby Shark!

Which feature are you most insecure about?

I go to therapy so I address all of that and I become confident.

Where would you have your dream home?

Beverly Hills (Los Angeles).

If you could pause any moments in your life, what would it be?

My 21st little gathering because I didn't have a party, so it would be the speech that I got from my great-gran and my great-grand sister.

If you could switch bodies with anyone who would it be?

Khanyi Mbau, she's got a great body. And Teyana Taylor!

What do you do before going to bed?

I listen to podcasts.

Manyisa or Kwasa kwasa?

Manyisa.

Are you the Beyonce, Kelly or Michelle of your friends?

Sjoe, I ain't no Michelle! I think I'm the Kelly.

What's the best gift you've ever given?

I bought someone a car.

What is the thing you wear the most?

A wig.

What is currently on your bookshelf?

I'll just pick one . Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes.

If you woke up a crayon, what colour would you be?

Black, the black.

What's your fondest memory growing up?

The Rand Easter Show with my family.

If you were on death row, what would you have as your last meal?

Pap . and maybe stew. My mom makes the best stew, lamb, not beef. I love pap guys. When you travel you don't get to eat that.

Read more about Natasha's journey (and other bright minds) in your free magazine out with your Sowetan tomorrow.