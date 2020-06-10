Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive for Covid-19
Two teachers from a high school in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, have died, the education department confirmed on Wednesday.
The two teachers, a 63-year-old female acting principal and a 58-year-old female teacher from Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, died on Tuesday.
"It is alleged the acting principal collapsed while visiting her parents and was unfortunately declared dead on arrival at a local hospital," said the education department in a statement.
"Sadly, the second educator allegedly experienced complications and consulted a medical practitioner. She died at home in her sleep."
The department dispatched its psycho-social team to provide support to the school.
“This is a huge loss for the school and the education sector in a difficult period,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of grief. Indeed the school will conduct memorial services to remember and celebrate their lives, in due course.”
The department also confirmed that two employees at its head office had tested positive for Covid-19. It said the employees and their families were receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.
"It is important to note that all other staff members who were in contact with the said officials are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus," it said.
"Two buildings - 17 Simmonds Street and 26 and 30 Loveday Street - will be closed with immediate effect for fogging and disinfection, which will take place on [Thursday and Friday].
“We wish all our staff members who tested positive a speedy recovery. You enjoy our support at all times,” added Lesufi.