Two Durban high schools close after teachers test positive for Covid-19

Hirchan said all academic activities at the school ceased with immediate effect and every teacher would be tested on Wednesday.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause and will keep you informed daily of the latest developments. Our thoughts and prayers are with this educator and her family at this trying time.”

Clairwood Secondary principal Yugan Naidoo also issued a letter to parents on Tuesday to inform them that a teacher who had been at school last week and was in contact with staff members had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The educator did not report to school yesterday, June 8. He was never in contact with pupils. The educator visited his doctor over the weekend.”

Naidoo said the teacher received his results on Monday afternoon and informed the school.

“A team from the department of health was deployed to the school, where screening and testing, if required, was carried out.”

He said pupils were released from school at 10am and the school would remain closed until further notice.