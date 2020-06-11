Schools no place to teach racism

Last week, we reported on a white teacher at Pinnacle College in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, Sonya de Vynck who had threatened to kneel on the necks of pupils who did not do their work.

The statement was in an apparent reference to the killing of African-American George Floyd in the same manner by Minneapolis police last month.

De Vynck has since apologised for the remarks and has been suspended by the school.

Since then, more allegations of systemic racism at elite South African schools have surfaced as pupils, current and former, tell of their lived experiences of discrimination.

More than 40 current and past pupils at the St Anne's Diocesan College in KwaZulu-Natal have detailed in a 6,000-word document what they said was entrenched racism at the school dating back to 2014.