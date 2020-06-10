Education department spells out Covid-19 protocol as two more KZN schools temporarily close

Schools are not required to close, institute restrictions or send home pupils and staff who have been in contact with a suspected Covid-19 case until it is confirmed positive.

This is according to guidelines provided by the department of basic education.

It is only when pupils have been exposed to a confirmed case of Covid-19 that they may not attend school, while fellow pupils who are not contacts of a confirmed case should continue attending school.

“Pupils who have interacted with a healthy contact of a confirmed case, specifically, should not be excluded from school, as a person who comes into contact with the healthy contact of a confirmed case is unlikely to result in transmission.

“The relevant public health officials will discuss the case, identify people who have been in contact with the patient, and advise on any action or precautions that should be taken,” said the document.