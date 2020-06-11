WATCH | How this soccer mom is turning champion kids into future leaders

Butterfly Football Club’s goalkeeper is small in stature. He makes up for it with agility and a powerful left boot.

Radar locked on his target up field, he launches a searching ball. On the mark. His winger collects and surges up the right flank, before whipping a low cross in front of goal – tantalisingly close to the studs of an outstretched striker.

Close, but no reward. This time. The team from Thaba Nchu in the Free State will have to do better if they’re to retain the Vision World Cup they won last year.

With a wry smile, Mosela Motsoari looks on from the sidelines of their dusty home turf. Co-founder and coach of the Butterflies alongside her husband, she knows that it will come together on game day.

Winning is a habit that her boys have grown into. For now, she’s more concerned with keeping them focused on their off-field exploits.

WATCH: