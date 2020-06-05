South Africa

Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school - then reappears

By Suthentira Govender - 05 June 2020 - 14:09
Police are investigating the alleged theft of drums of hand sanitiser from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: AFP/ PHILIP FONG

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the two drums were allegedly stolen by “unknown people” from Mnambithi Primary.

“We can confirm that a case of theft was opened at the Ladysmith police station. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

The theft comes as schools prepare to reopen for grades 7 and 12 pupils on Monday.

On Tuesday the provincial education department reported a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) destined for schools in Zululand, Umlazi and Pinetown districts had gone missing.

The department said replacement of the PPE would cost the department millions of rand, money it did not have.

However, the consignment was recovered on Thursday and the department said it would release more details once it had established all the facts.

