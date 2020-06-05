Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school - then reappears

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the two drums were allegedly stolen by “unknown people” from Mnambithi Primary.

“We can confirm that a case of theft was opened at the Ladysmith police station. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.