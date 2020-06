HIV-positive patients who take ARVs 'not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19'

“We’re calling on our government to speed up the process of rolling out a four to six months' treatment refill, meaning that if you are living with HIV, TB and other chronic illness, instead of going month to month, so that they don’t end up exposing themselves ... ” he said.

Yawa said about 2-million HIV-positive people were not taking their medication, meaning their health was “heavily compromised” and that they were not immune to contracting other diseases like TB and Covid-19.

Mahomet said there had been cases where HIV-positive individuals had stopped their ARV treatment and as a result developed TB, resulting in them to being admitted to hospital.

“Many South Africans are not aware that highly effective new antiretroviral drugs, which have virtually no side effects in most people and which can be taken as just a single dose in the morning, have been introduced in recent years. These new ARVs are not only easy for people to tolerate, but are highly effective in suppressing viral loads to undetectable levels, which means that their immune systems are kept strong,” she said.

Mahomet said internationally, there had been little research about experiences of HIV-positive individuals with Covid-19. Given the large numbers of HIV-positive people in SA, however, she said clinicians were likely to learn much about these two diseases and how they affect on one another.

“HIV patients are now living to a ripe old age and hence chronic care should now also form an important part of their HIV care.

She urged those who are not on treatment to do so urgently to safeguard their health.

“It is my hope that the Covid-19 pandemic may at least have the benefit of getting more South Africans to seek treatment with these new ARVs because they are so effective and are giving many people a completely new lease on life,” added Mahomet.