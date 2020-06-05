Water tablet ideal for use as sanitiser in taxis

Driving the project, which is being rolled out at taxi ranks on Gauteng's East Rand, is the realisation by NGOs of how quickly hand sanitisers run out and the difficulty taxi drivers have in refilling the dispensers.

The idea has seen religious divides bridged, with Jewish and Christian aid groups partnering on the project, which is being piloted among 300 taxi drivers in Benoni and Boksburg.

Mendy Grauman, director of the Jewish humanitarian disaster aid group Cadena SA, which has partnered with Be Blessed Church, said the tablet was originally designed for water purification.

"Given that its role is purification, it has the potential to provide an effective and cheap solution to costly alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

"The distributors of the tablet in South Africa looked at its use as a sanitiser and explored different options for the best sanitising concentration.

"One tablet to 100ml of water makes a strong enough solution to act as a sanitiser, but the challenge then came down to quantity, with taxi drivers needing sanitisers that would last them for more than a day. Given the high volume of commuters taxi drivers are transporting now, and how they are constantly driving, quantity is crucial."