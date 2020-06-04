Easing of lockdown must be done carefully to save lives

So, the mine precincts seem to be slowly becoming the epicentres of Covid-19, which must be closely watched for the sake of saving lives. Money will always be there, but life is lived once. This is also true of the reopening of schools and churches. It is a big mistake that will be regrettable for some time.

These should be carefully thought out and executed wisely, otherwise our youth will be sacrificed for no reason, but expediency of being politically correct.

There should be no rush in pushing for the reopening of both the schools and churches until every measure is in place to prevent and/or minimise infections.

Even though it is not shown that schools enhance the spreading of Covid-19, there is concrete evidence that churches are most risky catchment areas for coronavirus.

Reports in America, Europe, Asia and here in Africa inform us that those who have not closed their churches have died with their pastors.

It is ironic that soon after the report that the South African Council of Churches had appealed to the government for financial support, the president expeditiously responded by giving permission for churches to open their doors for services under level 3.

Then greed showed its ugly face with clergy, prophets and archbishops advertising "transformational services, anointed sanitiser for R800, holy masks for R300 and quarantine blankets for R100".

Is this out of desire to worship God or for want of money?

Some lessons ought to have been learnt from mining communities to avoid further spreading of the virus among scholars and congregants.

In all this preparatory work, decisive leadership and simple and straightforward messaging will limit conflicting and confusing messages that are pronounced by various ministers. The easing of lockdown levels must be cautiously implemented to save lives instead of chasing after money.

*Seoka is a retired South African Anglican bishop