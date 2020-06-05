Trainers worried about risk of injury to players

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) prepares to announce when teams will return to training, a major concern for fitness coaches will be to avoid multiple injuries on players.

PSL teams could make a return in the coming weeks after the government announced that professional sports could make a return to training under coronavirus lockdown level 3.

SuperSport United fitness trainer Innocent Mchunu said his main priority upon resumption will be to ensure players don't pick up injuries.

"The risk of injury will be there because the players haven't been on the pitch for a long time," Mchunu said.

"Players have been doing their best to maintain some level of fitness at home but of course true fitness can only be achieved on the pitch."