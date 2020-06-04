WATCH |How this seven-year-old’s hands-on solution to hygiene could save your life

Nkosana Buthelezi would like you to wash your hands. When this seven-year-old learnt about COVID-19 at school, concern set in.

Then he heard reports of shops running out of hand soap. Knowing the importance of hygiene, Buthelezi was stirred into action.

“It’s important that everyone stays clean and germ-free during this time,” he says.

Filled with compassion, Buthelezi decided to help his fellow South Africans by making his own hand sanitiser from home.

Moved by his quick and kind thinking, his parents provided the capital for him to begin his entrepreneurial mission.

