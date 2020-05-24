South Africa

Fifty-three Anglo Gold Ashanti Mponeng mineworkers test positive for Covid-19

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 May 2020 - 16:26
Fifty-three workers at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Mponeng mine on the West Rand have tested positive for Covid-19.
Fifty-three employees at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Mponeng mine in Carletonville on the West Rand have tested positive for Covid-19, the Gauteng department of health confirmed on Sunday.

“All employees have been admitted at [an] isolation facility. [An] outbreak response team was dispatched to trace all known contacts and the process is ongoing,” said provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

All  378 underground miners were tested. The test results of 274 employees are out, while 104 are still being processed.

“The management of the mine has indicated that underground production will remain closed until further notice,” Kekana said.

She said health MEC Bandile Masuku would on Sunday afternoon meet management to receive a report and consolidate the response and management of cases.

