Debate on easing of lockdown exposes our fault lines

Let's handle this easing with care and empathy, with thoughtfulness, without noise, without racism.

All lives should matter. My friend Rorisang lobbed a question on Twitter the other day: "Would you reopen the economy quickly if it meant one of your own relatives would die if we did so?"

Everyone across the globe is struggling with how to ease restrictions. One of the great stars of the battle against Covid-19 has been New Zealand and its prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. Last week, New Zealand had been in lockdown for 46 days with only 21 people, all of them over 60, dying. New Zealand could have been a disaster like Italy, but they acted quickly and SA used their lockdown model and general response to Covid-19 in many ways.

At present only a handful of Covid-19 cases are being detected every day. Yet their cabinet meeting last week to decide on easing was agonising. Ardern wanted a staggered reopening. Prominent epidemiologists wanted another week of lockdown. They have gone with a staggered reopening.

These decisions are not easy. The considerations are many. Of course, it would help if our leaders were clearer in their actions. For example, on Saturday the very competent health minister, Zweli Mkhize, tweeted: "Together we succeeded in flattening the curve, which facilitated ramping up and cohesion of our healthcare system as well as preparation of our spaces as we resume our economic and social development."

This is good news if we indeed are to meet the spike in Covid-19 cases. He needs to tell us how we fix problems such as taxi congestion.

What is to be done? Of course we should continue to engage, criticise and, where necessary, applaud the government. What is disappointing is that we are attacking each other, arguing from ideological positions, and failing to see the woods for the trees.

We should learn from others while we also consider and deal with our own unique challenges such as minibus taxis.