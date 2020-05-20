NUM calls for Limpopo mine closures but Implats says there is no Covid-19 outbreak

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in northeast Limpopo has called for a temporary closure of all the mines in the province with workers remaining on 100% pay.

It said two big mines in the province had registered a combined 49 Covid-19 cases in one week.

The first mine to have reported cases of Covid-19 was Marula Platinum Mine, with 19 confirmed cases last week.

"Just when we thought the dust is setting we have learnt with a serious shock that Dwarsrivier mine has 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday this week," the union said in a statement.

Dwarsrivier closed its operations two weeks ago after one of its employees tested positive.