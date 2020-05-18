Salary cuts leave many hungry.

Nomaxabiso* was happy when she finally got employed early this year, but it seems her struggles are not yet over.

She is now facing a salary cut as her employer is not making enough money to pay salaries during the national lockdown. The 36-year-old mine admin clerk who rents a two-bedroom flat in Midrand said she paid half of her rent last month.

"I have been unemployed for such a very long time, I did not see this one coming. In the past two months, I had not saved much because I also had to help my family back home in the Eastern Cape.

"Things are so difficult, I don't know what my landlord will say when I pay a portion of my rent this month," she said.

She said after the company deducted 25% from her salary she was left with less than R10,000. "My rent is R7,500 and I paid R3,500 for my rent last month with the hope that I will get the UIF this month and be able to at least pay the full rent. I am lucky because my landlord has been so understanding, I just don't want him to feel that I am taking advantage of him.

"I usually send R2,000 home for groceries and spend R1,500 on my groceries plus R700 for transport. With the salary I got last month, I could not even buy decent groceries for myself and I only managed to send R1,000 home."

She said she was waiting for a government relief grant from her company but was not sure how long it was going to take and how much she would get.