SANDF medics join testing and screening drive

Theunissen said officers, who have joined the mass screening and testing operations in the past week, were deployed depending on the need identified by the departments.

"What the teams consist of is doctors, nurses and ancillary medical staff... there's no specific given number per team, it can be four, five or eight [per team]," Theunissen explained.

He said their medical professionals were on the ground to boost and assist the department of health's efforts.

"They [SANDF medics] are guided by the provincial joint operations centres on where to go and do mass screenings, scanning and testing depending on the requirements from the department of health."

Theunissen said the teams would work from temporary military tent structures which would be set up in areas where they were required to assist.

"We have inflatable mobile tents which we can move around wherever the requirement is, they'd be a facility where people can be screened under roof where there's no static facility available."