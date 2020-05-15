Celtic player Rikhotso denies being the abuser in a video

Yet another Bloemfontein Celtic player could find himself in trouble following a video which has gone viral.

Only this time the player, Tshepo Rikhotso, denies being the person in the video. In the 30 seconds video that was sent to Sowetan last night, a man who strongly resembles Rikhotso is seen scuffling with a woman, forcefully ejecting her from a white VW Golf.

The woman tries to resist but the man proves to be too strong for her, as she continues to fight back before the video ends abruptly.

Contacted yesterday, Rikhotso denied he is the man in the video, which is undated. But somehow, he insisted someone was trying to blackmail him.