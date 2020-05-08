South Africa

Army medics help nine people injured in collision between taxi and car

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 08 May 2020 - 11:45
Soldiers and police man a roadblock in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Nivashni Nair

Two defence force medics assessed nine patients at a collision scene in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene in Edendale at 8.10am to find two medics helping the patients.

Soldiers are scattered through KwaZulu-Natal's capital city after complaints about residents not complying with lockdown restrictions.

ER24 paramedic Russel Meiring said nine people were injured in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle at an intersection.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that nine people had minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals ," he said.

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

Pregnant woman among four killed in accident on N12 accident near Ogies

On Sunday, four people died when their broken down vehicle was hit by a truck on the N12 near Ogies.
News
4 days ago

Midnight evacuations in Witbank as toxic fumes from crashed gas tanker fill the air

Residents from Tasbet Park in Witbank (Emalahleni) were forced to evacuate their homes at around midnight on Monday morning due to a toxic gas leak ...
News
4 days ago

X