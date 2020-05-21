Jiba not going to court as yet - NPA
The NPA says it has not yet made a decision to prosecute former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.
"The matter is still under consideration," said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.
This is contrary to AfriForum's statement that the NPA has given it an undertaking to prosecute Jiba.
"The NPA informed AfriForum's private prosecution unit in writing that it will prosecute advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, former deputy NPA head.
"This about-turn came after AfriForum and its advocate Gerrie Nel threatened the NPA with a mandamus in November 2019 to take a decision on the prosecution of Jiba. [AfriForum's] private prosecution unit announced a while back that it wants to prosecute Jiba privately," AfriForum said.
"Jiba's prosecution follows the private prosecution unit's indication that Nel would be prosecuting Jiba for fraud and perjury on behalf of Gen Johan Booysen, former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal." AfriForum said.
Jiba was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after she was found to be unfit to hold office.
