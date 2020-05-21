Jiba not going to court as yet - NPA

The NPA says it has not yet made a decision to prosecute former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

"The matter is still under consideration," said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

This is contrary to AfriForum's statement that the NPA has given it an undertaking to prosecute Jiba.

"The NPA informed AfriForum's private prosecution unit in writing that it will prosecute advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, former deputy NPA head.