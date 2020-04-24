Some of the R4 rifles stolen from military base were 'sold on East Rand'

Brigadier Hangwani Muluadzi said education department employee Kgotso Mooketsi, who had a pending charge of armed robbery, was arrested in Springs after he was found in possession of one of three empty magazines and an R4 rifle that was among the stolen items.

The other suspects are Lance Corporal Sidwel Babini Tyawana, 36, and Sapper Tumelo Christian Mangale, 28.

“The two suspects were arrested following a joint investigation by the military police and Gauteng branch of the Hawks National Priority Violent Crimes after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from SA Army Engineer Formation, Tek Base,” Mulaudzi said.

They have since appeared before a court of a senior military judge and were granted bail on April 22 2020.

“The joint investigation led to the arrest of Tyawana in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on February 3. Two days later, Mangale was arrested while on duty at SA Army Engineer Formation,” said Mulaudzi.