SA cultural economy added R74.4bn to GDP

South Africa's cultural and creative industry contributed R74.4bn to the country's GDP between 2016 and 2018, according to a new study released yesterday.

Titled "Economic Mapping of the Cultural and Creative Industries in South Africa 2020", the study that was released by the South African Cultural Observatory (Saco) suggested that the creative industry's direct contribution to GDP was 1.7% in that period.

The biggest contributor was design and creative services with 50% of the total. The sector includes fashion design and advertising. Performing arts contributed 3.4% of the total to the GDP, while audio visual and interactive media contributed 11%.

The study showed that the cultural and creative industry was one of the biggest employers in SA, creating about 1.3 million jobs between 2016 and 2018.

The research project was co-ordinated and led by the Nelson Mandela University, in partnership with Rhodes University, University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Fort Hare.