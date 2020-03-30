SA music industry concern that R150m relief fund will benefit wrong people

Following the announcement of a relief fund by minister of sports, arts & culture Nathi Mthethwa, there has been a concern that the music federation chosen is incapable of doing the job.

Mthethwa, announced a relief fund of R150m towards assisting artists, athletes, and technical personnel to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their livelihoods.

For the creative sector, the Cultural Creative Industry Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) was tasked with the job while for sports, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will do the administering of funds.

Industry stakeholders believe that CCIFSA cannot do the job alone. South African Music Industries (Samic) spokesperson Tebogo Sithathu told SowetanLIVE they were concerned that the money will benefit the wrong people.

“CCIFSA was supposed to engage with all stakeholders before application process starts. As Samic we represent 23 music organisations in South Africa and we know that they have already received 25 applications. We want to know who are those organisations. We want the processes to be fair and transparent as soon as possible because the money will go to the wrong people. We will have bogus organisations claiming these funds.”