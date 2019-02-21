Prada introduces diversity council co-chaired by Ava DuVernay to deal with racism

In a press statement, Prada stated that the aim of the council is “to elevate voices of color within the company and the fashion industry at-large.” The council will give the fashion label in-house advice during some of their processes. Prada’s CEO and Lead Creative, Miucchia Prada also hopes that the council will not only help the company, but its individual workers as well.

Additionally, the company will sponsor scholarships and training programs worldwide, while spearheading internships and apprenticeship initiatives in diverse communities.

While Prada should be commended for taking an initiative and tackling this prevailing problem in fashion, it also makes one wonder if Prada, and other brands, simply don’t have a diverse enough workforce. Surely if there was more representation in their key positions, this would go a long way in preventing these gaffes.

As Burberry showed this week with their noose sweater (what is with sweaters?), the problem isn’t just racism, but a lack of sensitivity to all kinds of issues. A diverse workforce would hopefully recognise a potential backlash from various sectors of society and hopefully prevent further problematic products and campaigns going to market.