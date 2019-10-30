Mahikeng Cultural event could be put on ice

The Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival that takes place every December in Mahikeng, North West, is likely not to be staged this year due to controversy around tender process in the province.

The popular event that has been happening for years is normally staged in the second week of December over four days.

But this year, the service provider who organises the event was yet to be confirmed. Anonymous sources told Sowetan that the delay in announcing a R50m tender for the festival was caused by the fact that arts & culture MEC Virginia Tlhapi allegedly had "favourites".

Sources alleged that Tlhapi preferred a Rustenburg-based construction company which is said to be owned by a member of the ANC Youth League, while other stakeholders and executives wanted the same promoter who staged the festival last year.

Sources further revealed that certain stakeholders, who are known to Sowetan, had vowed to stop the festival if the previous organiser was not given another chance to organise the event. According to a statement released by the department on September 12, the tender process proceedings were interrupted by a group of unknown people, who intimidated people and forcefully took away some of the tender documents that had been submitted.