Untransformed marketing spaces in SA make for forgettable TV
You've got to put it to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. If it wasn't for him, I think a lot of us would have forgotten that one of the most prestigious award shows will be taking place this weekend.
And which phantasmal fustercluck is this weekend's festive foie gras? The 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) of course. Yes, our favourite celebrities will gather for one of the biggest music ceremonies in the country.
Don't get me wrong, the Samas sure know how to put together a spectacle. From the very last public performance by Brown Dash before his death to Riky Rick showing red carpet rug rats what a real fashion statement looks like.
With such a hefty legacy weighing ever in their favour, it is a bit sad that the Samas slithered into our limbic systems without a sound.
While we could point our prudent fingers at musicians and their respective public relations management for being as mum as a mortuary, the morbid state of affairs is a millstone worn by the Samas marketing company.
What level of transformation does the marketing and, dare I reach, advertising industry need to get the nation excited about landmark moments that should be trending on Twitter and driving us into a total pop cultural tizzy?
This is an iconic awards show and no one is raving about what might happen, for the love of Brenda Fassie not even the artists in the top five categories are seducing us with some kind of creative insight.
In a country littered with a talent- like creative genius Legend Manqele, it is becoming clearer than day that there is a lack of access and diversity in the boardrooms tasked with the weighty workload of giving the people the insight that they want.
Perhaps we should be a little more patient, Father Time's hands might be moving too quickly for PR agencies like HM Entertainments, who have had to handle such a task over the years.
There have been careful precautions in handling Samas like a brittle fossil when it is actually a malleable piece of vibranium, hungry to be bent and buckled to the creative licence of innovative marketing minds.
The old-age homes tasked with the marketing and PR of South African iconography must adapt to the times. We are in an age of extreme access and as a result we are easily bored - make the award shows great again. Not a comatose patient waiting to be euthanised.