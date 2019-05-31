Untransformed marketing spaces in SA make for forgettable TV

You've got to put it to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. If it wasn't for him, I think a lot of us would have forgotten that one of the most prestigious award shows will be taking place this weekend.

And which phantasmal fustercluck is this weekend's festive foie gras? The 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) of course. Yes, our favourite celebrities will gather for one of the biggest music ceremonies in the country.

Don't get me wrong, the Samas sure know how to put together a spectacle. From the very last public performance by Brown Dash before his death to Riky Rick showing red carpet rug rats what a real fashion statement looks like.

With such a hefty legacy weighing ever in their favour, it is a bit sad that the Samas slithered into our limbic systems without a sound.

While we could point our prudent fingers at musicians and their respective public relations management for being as mum as a mortuary, the morbid state of affairs is a millstone worn by the Samas marketing company.