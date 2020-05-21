South Africa

Chatsworth man dies seven weeks after contracting Covid-19

By Suthnetira Govender - 21 May 2020 - 11:43
A Chatsworth man has died nearly two months after testing positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
A Chatsworth man has died nearly two months after testing positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

A Chatsworth man, believed to be the first person from the sprawling south Durban township to test positive for Covid-19, has died nearly two months after contracting the virus.

Local councillor Previn Vedan told TimesLIVE the 46-year-old man's funeral was set to take place on Thursday.

When news of the man testing positive broke, his family had to deal with a panicked community while in self-isolation.

He was initially admitted to RK Khan Hospital with flu-like symptoms and then transferred to Grey's hospital in Pietermaritzburg - a state facility that has been identified as a treatment centre for Covid-19.

It is understood he died on Tuesday after losing his seven-week battle.

​Community activist Visvin Reddy said: “Up until now, the only person known to me who tested positive for the virus was this gentleman. His death makes the Covid-19 virus real and brings it closer to home.”

Social media platforms were abuzz with news of the man's death.

One community WhatsApp group posted: “Despite his valiant fight ... he had suffered complications from which there could be no recovery.”

WATCH | Chatsworth father, son serenade neighbours, frontline workers with Freedom Day concert

'The Sound of Silence' echoed through Road 734 in Unit 7, Chatsworth, on Monday as a Durban father and son held a Freedom Day street concert from ...
News
3 weeks ago

Panic in Chatsworth after man in hospital tests positive in Covid-19 test

The family of a Chatsworth man - believed to be the first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the sprawling south Durban township - are in ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X