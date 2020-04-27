South Africa

WATCH | Chatsworth father, son serenade neighbours, frontline workers with Freedom Day concert

By Orrin Singh - 27 April 2020 - 17:18
Patrick and Bala Moodley held a street concert in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Monday as part of their Freedom Day celebrations to honour the frontline workers who are battling Covid-19.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Sound of Silence echoed through Road 734 in Unit 7, Chatsworth on Monday as a Durban father and son held a Freedom Day street concert from their balcony to honour thousands of frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bala, 63, and Patrick Moodley, 32, serenaded their neighbours in Chatsworth, south of Durban, with a number of songs including the classic Simon and Garkfunkel hit to keep their spirits up during the Covid-19 crisis. 

“South Africans are such a great bunch of people. We though we'd do this to honour the frontline workers. Our people have obeyed rules, we've listened to our president - who gave us some good direction and we are grateful,” said Bala. 

Patrick emphasised that it was the least he and his father could do for those risking their lives to ensure others remained in good health. 

“It's something small from our side to show appreciation. Whatever they're doing we just want to let them know that we're standing behind you all the way.” 

The duo said music was one aspect that could unite South Africans during a time of struggle and need. 

“Music and sport in this country bring people together, these songs we've covered today brought our community together and that's what we wanted to have - a bit of freedom during this lockdown,” said Patrick. 

His father in the meantime put SA on a pedestal, lauding the government and civil society for showing the world how a country could unite and lead the way in such trying times. 

“South Africans come together when we are needed. The world has learnt from us and our leadership. We're just trying to play our small part in encouraging others to let them know that we will come out of this situation,” said Bala. 

