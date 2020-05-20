Covid-19 deaths rocket over the age of 50, Western Cape stats show

None of the 1,442 under-20s who have caught Covid-19 have died, and the fatality rate is minimal in the 21-30 age group (2,446 cases, two deaths) and the 31-40 age group (2,998 cases, 10 deaths).

The statistics emerge from the Western Cape's Covid-19 dashboard, which is updated daily with data from the provincial health department.

On Tuesday, the province was responsible for more than 70% of new cases and deaths, but its overall fatality rate of 1.73% is lower than the national average of 1.81%.

The province with the highest death rate (2.8%) is KwaZulu-Natal, while in the Eastern Cape it is 1.9% and in Gauteng 1.1%.

In the US, the death rate is 5.95% and for the world it is 6.6%.