Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000

A two-day-old baby has become South Africa's first neonatal Covid-19 fatality, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night.

Mkhize said that the child was one of 27 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The country's death toll now stands at 339, and the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 18,003.

"Sadly, we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. This was a two-day-old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties, which required ventilation support immediately after birth," said Mkhize.

"The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.

"We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end."