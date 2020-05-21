‘Hot thinking’ in these uncertain times can ruin your finances

In uncertain times like these, we are prone to making some of our worst financial decisions.

Nomi Bodlani, head of strategic markets at Allan Gray, says behavioural scientists call thinking under stress “hot thinking” and it tends to lead us to react defensively.

But acting too quickly based on emotions can have a devastating long-term impact on your investments, she says.

This is one of the most uncertain times in living memory, but at times like these we tend to act impulsively – we follow the herd and don’t think of the consequences of our decisions, Adam Gottlich, head of behavioural science at Standard Bank Wealth, says.

Paul Nixon, head of technical marketing and behavioural finance at Momentum Investments, says when we are stressed we produce excess cortisol – that makes us far more likely to follow our gut instincts instead of thinking critically.

This has served us well as we evolved as it allowed us to make decisions very quickly, he says.

But when it comes to our investments, it puts us at risk of making decisions that sabotage our financial futures, he says.

Nixon says the price of abandoning critical thinking is that we pay a “behaviour tax” for switching investments when we shouldn’t.

After stock market shocks like the one we had in February and March, people move to safer assets and tend to get stuck there. It takes a lot to make them feel like they can move back into the markets, Nixon says.