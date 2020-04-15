DA contributes R1.5m towards fight against coronavirus

The DA will contribute R1.5m towards the government’s fight against coronavirus.

According to party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, the R1.5m will come from contributions made by DA public representatives.The government has called on South Africans to contribute to the Solidarity Fund which will be used in the fight against Covid-19 that has so far resulted in national lockdown that has seen non-essential workers barred from going to work.

Malatsi said that the DA would also be contributing an additional R200,000 towards sanitisers for essential workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus that has infected over 2,000 citizens.

“Notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA pubic representatives are at liberty to make additional financial contributions to the Solidarity Fund as individuals if they wish to do so,” Malatsi said.