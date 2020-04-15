South Africa

DA contributes R1.5m towards fight against coronavirus

By Kgothatso Madisa - 15 April 2020 - 11:23
A health worker chats to a Bo-Kaap resident during Covid-19 screening
Image: Esa Alexander

The DA will contribute R1.5m towards the government’s fight against coronavirus.

According to party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, the R1.5m will come from contributions made by DA public representatives.The government has called on South Africans to contribute to the Solidarity Fund which will be used in the fight against Covid-19 that has so far resulted in national lockdown that has seen non-essential workers barred from going to work.

Malatsi said that the DA would also be contributing an additional R200,000 towards sanitisers for essential workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus that has infected over 2,000 citizens.

“Notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA pubic representatives are at liberty to make additional financial contributions to the Solidarity Fund as individuals if they wish to do so,” Malatsi said.

“The DA recognises that it is important for all role players in society to play our part to act in the best interests of the country.

Malatsi however did not go into detail on how much in percentage the DA public representatives would be contributing.

So far, President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers have all pledged to contributing 33% of their salaries for the next three months.

Following a meeting between Ramaphosa and political parties, the EFF also announced that its party representatives would also be contributing 33% of their salaries towards the fund.

