Parties' Freedom Day message focused on SA's political gains

Yesterday marked 26 years since the advent of democracy in SA, and for the first time in history there were no events to mark this milestone due to the national lockdown.

In previous years, Freedom Day would usually be marked by rallies by different political parties addressing large crowds across the country.

The lockdown has seen political parties as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering their addresses in their offices or the comfort of their homes. In his message, Ramaphosa said the many gains by the government since the 1994 elections were stained by poverty and inequalities that could no longer be brushed aside.

He said these were exacerbated by the national lockdown.