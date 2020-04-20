Lesotho PM accused of using army to hang on to power

A new political crisis is brewing in Lesotho after beleaguered prime minister Thomas Thabane ordered the army onto the streets at the weekend.

Jeff Radebe, an envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa, headed to Lesotho yesterday to calm the situation that could tip the country into chaos.

It's a potentially combustive state of affairs in a country whose history is blighted by instability, political assassinations, coups and fragile governments.

Tension gripped the country on Saturday morning when hundreds of heavily armed soldiers entered the streets in armoured vehicles.

They allegedly surrounded the police headquarters and blocked off main roads in the capital city, triggering rumours that a coup might be under way.

The army later retreated back to the barracks but the damage had already been done.

Hours earlier, Thabane had announced on radio that there were people using the courts, freedom of expression and the national Covid-19 lockdown to destabilise the country.

Although he insisted that the army was in the streets to protect peace and stability during the lockdown, critics quickly pointed out that he was using the military to scare opponents who have been pushing for his ousting for months.

Thabane, 80, has been under immense pressure from the opposition and some in his party to resign.