Soccer

FC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands

By Reuters - 20 May 2020 - 11:14
In a photo taken on May 17, 2020, mannequins are displayed at a FC Seoul football match in Seoul. South Korean football club FC Seoul apologised May 18, 2020 after reports that it had used sex dolls to fill up its empty stands during a game at the weekend.
In a photo taken on May 17, 2020, mannequins are displayed at a FC Seoul football match in Seoul. South Korean football club FC Seoul apologised May 18, 2020 after reports that it had used sex dolls to fill up its empty stands during a game at the weekend.
Image: YONHAP / AFP

South Korea's FC Seoul could be fined or docked points for using sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill empty seats during a league match after the K League said its disciplinary committee is to look into the incident, Yonhap news agency reported.

The club placed the dolls, some of which were dressed in the team's colours while others held placards supporting the side, in the stands on Sunday to make up for the absence of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, viewers watching on television quickly pointed out that they looked more like sex dolls than mannequins and that some of them were holding placards bearing the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

Seoul, who beat Gwangju 1-0, could be docked a minimum of five points or face a fine of at least five million won ($4,073.95), Yonhap said.

The club apologised on Monday, saying they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier and that they were not aware the dolls were "adult products".

FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

South Korean football club FC Seoul have apologised after they used sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill seats during a K League match at their ...
Sport
2 days ago

Seoul closes bars and clubs over fears of second virus wave

South Korea's capital has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave as ...
News
1 week ago

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

North Korean troops fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X